Video Review: MTL @ CHI – 2:45 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal Montreal

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Cole Caufield’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he batted the puck into the Chicago net. According to Rule 37.5, “If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed.”

Latest News

Neighbours, Blues rebound in win against Flames

NHL Status Report: Trocheck week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Sullivan receives warms welcome from Pittsburgh crowd in return

Avalanche dress like Burns before defenseman’s 1,500th NHL game

Greatest Save Candidate: Flames goalie Wolf dives, gets help from teammates

Sullivan returns to Pittsburgh as Rangers coach, ‘grateful’ to city

Scheifele scores twice, Jets defeat Kings for 1st win

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

MLB’s Naylor rocks Kraken jersey during Mariners' postgame celebration

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Burns set to reach 1,500 NHL games when Avalanche host Stars

Roslovic sees ‘opportunity to win’ after signing contract with Oilers

Start time changed for Red Wings-Maple Leafs game Monday

Drouin suspended 1 game for actions in Islanders game

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL Status Report: Norris likely out for Sabres against Bruins

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 10

16-game Saturday in NHL gives fans plenty of options