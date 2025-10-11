Canadiens at Blackhawks projected lineups

CANADIENS (1-1-0) at BLACKHAWKS (0-1-1)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Zack Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher
Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Ryan Greene -- Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno -- Lukas Reichel -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Artyom Levshunov
Injured: Jason Dickinson (upper body), Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)
Status report
Montembeault will start after Dobes made 30 saves in a 5-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... There are no other lineup changes for the Canadiens. ... Dickinson is “day to day” or out “a week or so,” according to Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill; the forward was injured during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday … Reichel makes his season debut. ... Chicago likely will return to a conventional 12-forward, six-defenseman lineup after going with 11 and seven, respectively, against the Bruins … The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday.