Canadiens at Hurricanes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (15-13-5) at HURRICANES (18-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup 

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault 

Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Jake Allen

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting-- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Status report

Primeau will make his second straight start. … Harris was activated off injured reserve Thursday and will play for the first time since Nov. 18 because of a lower-body injury; he missed 15 straight games and 17 of 18. ... Caufield had treatment and did not take part in the morning skate but will play. … Kovacevic, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup after playing each of the first 33 games. … The Canadiens assigned forward Emil Heineman to Laval of the American Hockey League. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. ... Raanta could start after Kovetchkov made 35 saves at Nashville in his fifth consecutive start.

Latest News

World Junior Championship preview for Day 4

On Tap: Day 4 of 2024 World Junior Championship
Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo plays goalie at Florida Panthers practice

Hall of Famer Luongo plays goalie at Panthers practice
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Ethan Bear signs two year contract with Washington Capitals

Bear signs 2-year, $4.125 million contract with Capitals
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview
NHL Buzz news and notes December 28

NHL Buzz: Pacioretty could make Capitals debut Friday
Columbus Zach Werenski injury status lower body injury

Werenski out week to week for Blue Jackets with lower-body injury
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 3 December 28 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Top Blues prospects shine
NHL writers debate Connor Bedard Luke Hughes highlight reel goals

State Your Case: Bedard, Luke Hughes' impressive goals
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 28 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 28
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
NHL On Tap news and notes December 28

NHL On Tap: Canucks can become 1st to reach 50 points with win vs. Flyers
Biggest NHL fantasy hockey surprises of 2023

Biggest fantasy hockey surprises of 2023 calendar year