Canadiens at Hurricanes

CANADIENS (15-13-5) at HURRICANES (18-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Jake Allen

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting-- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Status report

Primeau will make his second straight start. … Harris was activated off injured reserve Thursday and will play for the first time since Nov. 18 because of a lower-body injury; he missed 15 straight games and 17 of 18. ... Caufield had treatment and did not take part in the morning skate but will play. … Kovacevic, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup after playing each of the first 33 games. … The Canadiens assigned forward Emil Heineman to Laval of the American Hockey League. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. ... Raanta could start after Kovetchkov made 35 saves at Nashville in his fifth consecutive start.