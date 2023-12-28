Canadiens at Hurricanes

CANADIENS (15-13-5) at HURRICANES (18-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Jake Allen
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting-- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Status report
Primeau will make his second straight start. … Harris was activated off injured reserve Thursday and will play for the first time since Nov. 18 because of a lower-body injury; he missed 15 straight games and 17 of 18. ... Caufield had treatment and did not take part in the morning skate but will play. … Kovacevic, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup after playing each of the first 33 games. … The Canadiens assigned forward Emil Heineman to Laval of the American Hockey League. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. ... Raanta could start after Kovetchkov made 35 saves at Nashville in his fifth consecutive start.