Backlund scores twice, Flames defeat Canadiens

Forward also has assist, Wolf makes 36 saves for Calgary

MTL@CGY: Backlund scores his 200th career goal early in 2nd

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Mikael Backlund had two goals and an assist to help the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Weegar had three assists for the Flames (33-29-5), who have consecutive wins after a three-game losing streak in which they were outscored 18-5. Dustin Wolf made 36 saves.

Cole Caufield and David Savard scored, and Cayden Primeau made 23 saves for the Canadiens (25-31-11), who have lost four of five.

Backlund put Calgary up 1-0 at 16:23 of the first period when he tipped Weegar's point shot past Primeau on a power play.

Backlund scored 11 seconds into the second period to extend the lead to 2-0. He shoveled in a no-look centering pass from Blake Coleman from below the goal line for his 200th NHL goal.

Martin Pospisil pushed it to 3-0 at 7:41 when he tapped a cross-crease drop pass from Jonathan Huberdeau over the goal line.

Caufield pulled Montreal to 3-1 at 10:34 when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Nick Suzuki over Wolf's outstretched right pad. Caufield, who hadn't scored in 12 straight, has reached 20 goals in his first three full seasons in the NHL.

Savard made it 3-2 at 18:25 with a slap shot through a screen from the point.

Kadri put the Flames up 4-2 at 1:01 of the third period. He redirected a centering pass from Huberdeau between Primeau's legs six seconds into a power play.

Daniil Miromanov scored on a rebound of Weegar's initial shot at 3:54 for the 5-2 final.

