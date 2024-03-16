Canadiens coach St. Louis to be away from team indefinitely due to family reasons

Montreal is 25-30-11 this season, its 3rd under 48-year-old

Martin St Louis

© Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Martin St. Louis will be away from the Montreal Canadiens indefinitely because of family reasons.

Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will assume the head coaching duties during St. Louis' absence, beginning with their game at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Montreal (25-30-11), which has lost 10 of its past 13 games (3-7-3), is 13 points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

St. Louis, who was hired as coach of the Canadians on Feb. 9, 2022, replacing Dominique Ducharme, is 70-94-21 in 185 games. The 48-year-old previously had no NHL coaching experience.

