Canadiens at Bruins projected lineups

CANADIENS (19-12-5) at BRUINS (20-16-1)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Adam Engstrom
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Owen Beck
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Alex Steeves -- Sean Kuraly -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei – Vladislav Kolyachonok
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Victor Soderstrom, Jeffrey Viel, Mikey Eyssimont
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Danault is expected to make his Montreal debut after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 19. … Arvidsson will be a game-time decision, Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. … Aspirot has been skating, but won't return until after the holiday break. … Kolyachonok will make his Bruins debut after being acquired off waivers from the Dallas Stars on Dec. 16. He's expected to be on a defense pair with Lohrei.