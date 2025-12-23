Canadiens at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
CANADIENS (19-12-5) at BRUINS (20-16-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Adam Engstrom

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Owen Beck

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Alex Steeves -- Sean Kuraly -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei – Vladislav Kolyachonok

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Victor Soderstrom, Jeffrey Viel, Mikey Eyssimont

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Danault is expected to make his Montreal debut after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 19. … Arvidsson will be a game-time decision, Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. … Aspirot has been skating, but won't return until after the holiday break. … Kolyachonok will make his Bruins debut after being acquired off waivers from the Dallas Stars on Dec. 16. He's expected to be on a defense pair with Lohrei.

