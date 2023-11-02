Canadiens at Coyotes

CANADIENS (5-2-2) at COYOTES (4-4-1)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson
Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher
Jesse Ylonen -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris
Jake Allen
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau
Injured: David Savard (broken left hand), Christian Dvorak (knee)
Coyotes projected lineup:
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd
Liam O’Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Zach Sanford
Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)
Status report
Dvorak skated Wednesday but the center is not yet ready to return from surgery and will miss his 10th straight game to start the season. ... Ylonen, who has not played the past two games, will skate on the fourth line in place of Pezzetta, who will be a healthy scratch. ... Ingram will start after Vejmelka made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.