Canadiens at Coyotes

CANADIENS (5-2-2) at COYOTES (4-4-1)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Jesse Ylonen -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris

Jake Allen

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau

Injured: David Savard (broken left hand), Christian Dvorak (knee)

Coyotes projected lineup:

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd 

Liam O’Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Zach Sanford

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)

Status report

Dvorak skated Wednesday but the center is not yet ready to return from surgery and will miss his 10th straight game to start the season. ... Ylonen, who has not played the past two games, will skate on the fourth line in place of Pezzetta, who will be a healthy scratch. ... Ingram will start after Vejmelka made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.