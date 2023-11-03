Latest News

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, doesn't return

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Coach’s Challenge: MTL @ ARI – 15:32 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Arizona

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Montreal

Explanation: Video review determined that Montreal’s Nick Suzuki preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 4:32 (15:28 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.