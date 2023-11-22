Canadians at Ducks

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Rust, Rakell, Ruhwedel injured for Penguins
Blue Jackets defenseman Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Winter Classic jerseys for Kraken, Golden Knights unveiled
McAvoy growing into complete leader for Bruins
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
'Road To NHL Winter Classic' returns to TNT on Dec. 13
Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap: Stars host Golden Knights in playoff rematch
Laine will return to Blue Jackets lineup against Blackhawks after 'embarrassing' healthy scratch
Pro tennis player Tiafoe puts Capitals to the test at practice
Harvey-Pinard out 8 weeks, Harris indefinitely for Canadiens with lower-body injuries
Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve debated
Hoglander fined maximum for actions in Canucks game
Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars
Fantilli improving game with Blue Jackets heading into showdown with Bedard
Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (7-9-2) at DUCKS (9-9-0)

10 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki -- Brendan Gallagher

Cole Caufield -- Christian Dvorak -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen 

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble -- Gustav Lindstrom

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Mattias Norlinder

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Jordan Harris (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Jackson LaCombe, Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Brock McGinn

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report

Harris was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; the defenseman returned to Montreal after playing 21:11 in a 5-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday and traveling to Californing with the Canadiens on Monday. ... Struble will make his NHL debut; he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday after Harvey-Pinard, a forward, was placed on injured reserve. ... Norlinder, a defenseman, was recalled from Laval on Tuesday. ... Gallagher switched spots with Anderson during practice Tuesday. ... Montembeault will start for the first time since he made 27 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Nov. 14. ... Gibson will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Luneau will enter the lineup in place of LaCombe, a defenseman who will be scratched for the first time this season. ... The Ducks placed forward Chase De Leo on waivers Wednesday; he had not played since sustaining a knee injury in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 3.