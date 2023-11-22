Canadians at Ducks

CANADIENS (7-9-2) at DUCKS (9-9-0)
10 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki -- Brendan Gallagher
Cole Caufield -- Christian Dvorak -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron
Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jayden Struble -- Gustav Lindstrom
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Mattias Norlinder
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Jordan Harris (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Jackson LaCombe, Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Brock McGinn
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Status report
Harris was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; the defenseman returned to Montreal after playing 21:11 in a 5-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday and traveling to Californing with the Canadiens on Monday. ... Struble will make his NHL debut; he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday after Harvey-Pinard, a forward, was placed on injured reserve. ... Norlinder, a defenseman, was recalled from Laval on Tuesday. ... Gallagher switched spots with Anderson during practice Tuesday. ... Montembeault will start for the first time since he made 27 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Nov. 14. ... Gibson will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Luneau will enter the lineup in place of LaCombe, a defenseman who will be scratched for the first time this season. ... The Ducks placed forward Chase De Leo on waivers Wednesday; he had not played since sustaining a knee injury in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 3.