Canadians at Ducks

CANADIENS (7-9-2) at DUCKS (9-9-0)

10 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki -- Brendan Gallagher

Cole Caufield -- Christian Dvorak -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble -- Gustav Lindstrom

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Mattias Norlinder

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Jordan Harris (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Jackson LaCombe, Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Brock McGinn

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report

Harris was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; the defenseman returned to Montreal after playing 21:11 in a 5-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday and traveling to Californing with the Canadiens on Monday. ... Struble will make his NHL debut; he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday after Harvey-Pinard, a forward, was placed on injured reserve. ... Norlinder, a defenseman, was recalled from Laval on Tuesday. ... Gallagher switched spots with Anderson during practice Tuesday. ... Montembeault will start for the first time since he made 27 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Nov. 14. ... Gibson will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Luneau will enter the lineup in place of LaCombe, a defenseman who will be scratched for the first time this season. ... The Ducks placed forward Chase De Leo on waivers Wednesday; he had not played since sustaining a knee injury in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 3.