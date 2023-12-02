Newhook out 10-12 weeks for Canadiens with high ankle sprain

Center has 13 points in 23 games with Montreal this season

Alex Newhook MTL injury status

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alex Newhook will be out approximately 10-12 weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of a high ankle sprain.

The 22-year-old center left during the third period of a 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday after crashing into the net, and favored his left leg as he was helped off the ice.

Newhook has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 23 games this season, and becomes the latest player on the Canadiens' crowded injured list, which includes defensemen David Savard (broken hand, out 18 games), Arber Xhekaj (upper body, six games) and Jordan Harris (lower body, five games) and forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body, seven games).

In addition, center Kirby Dach is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, defenseman Chris Wideman has not played this season and is out indefinitely because of a back injury and goalie Carey Price is unable to to continue his NHL career because of a knee injury.

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche with the No. 16 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Newhook has 79 points (34 goals, 45 assists) in 182 NHL games with the Avalanche and Canadiens, and seven points (one goal, six assists) in 27 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Canadiens (10-11-2), in seventh place in the eight-game Atlantic Division, host the Detroit Red Wings at Bell Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, BSDET).

