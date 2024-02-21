Vilardi, Connor each gets 3 points, Jets defeat Wild

Brossoit makes 36 saves for Winnipeg; Rossi scores twice for Minnesota, which has 6-game point streak end

Recap: Minnesota Wild @ Winnipeg Jets 2.20.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Gabriel Vilardi and Kyle Connor each had three points for the Winnipeg Jets in a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Vilardi had two power-play goals and an assist, and has eight points (four goals, four assists) during a three-game point streak.

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and Sean Monahan scored in a third straight game for the Jets (34-15-5), who have won four of five (4-1-0). Laurent Brossoit made 36 saves.

Marco Rossi scored twice, and Kiril Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for the Wild (26-24-6), who had points in six straight (5-0-1). Marc Andre-Fleury made 24 saves.

Vilardi gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:20 when Connor’s shot from the right circle went in off his skate at the left post.

Mason Appleton scored just 14 seconds later to make it 2-0 with a shot from left circle that beat Fleury over his shoulder at 9:34.

Connor pushed it to 3-0 at 1:54 of the second when Vilardi’s saucer pass found him for a snap shot in the slot.

Rossi cut it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 14:10, a wrist shot from the left circle.

Vilardi made it 4-1 at 9:38 of the third on the power play, redirecting a point shot from Josh Morrissey past Fleury.

Monahan redirected a point shot from Dylan DeMelo in front to push it to 5-1 at 10:36.

Kaprizov scored on the power play at 12:33, finishing Joel Erickson Ek’s cross-crease backhand saucer pass to make it 5-2.

Rossi redirected Kaprizov’s wrist shot from the left point past Brossoit to cut it to 5-3 at 14:11.

Nino Niederreiter scored an empty-net goal at 17:02 for the 6-3 final.

