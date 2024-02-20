Wild host 4th annual Hockey Without Limits Day 

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Matt Dumba is no longer a member of the Minnesota Wild, but his legacy of helping the Twin Cities community continued this season with the fourth annual Hockey Without Limits Day on Feb. 18.

In partnership with the Minnesota Wild Foundation, Hockey Without Limits hosted nearly 300 youth players from Minnesota Special Hockey, New Directions Youth Ministries, Mosaic Hockey Collective, DinoMights, Roseville Youth Hockey, Hockey Is For Me, City of Lakes Titans, Sled Hockey, Blind Hockey, Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey, and the Minneapolis/St. Paul Starwhals on a sunny, 32-degree day at the Guidant John Rose MN OVAL.

“This is about kids just enjoying hockey,” Wild forward Connor Dewar said. “It’s not just about playing in the NHL one day. A lot of people who play hockey can only do it to a certain point, but it’s about making good relationships and friendships. That’s what this is all about.”

The event was created by Dumba, a defenseman who had spent his first 10 seasons in Minnesota before signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on August 7, 2023. He turned over the reins to Dewar and fellow Wild forward Brandon Duhaime this offseason.

The inaugural camp was held in 2021 with little more than 100 players in attendance. Each year has seen steady growth, with this year’s group estimated to be the largest yet.