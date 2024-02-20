Wild host 4th annual Hockey Without Limits Day 

Dewar, Duhaime pick up where Dumba left off, hosting 300 youth players

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ROSEVILLE, Minn.Matt Dumba is no longer a member of the Minnesota Wild, but his legacy of helping the Twin Cities community continued this season with the fourth annual Hockey Without Limits Day on Feb. 18.

In partnership with the Minnesota Wild Foundation, Hockey Without Limits hosted nearly 300 youth players from Minnesota Special Hockey, New Directions Youth Ministries, Mosaic Hockey Collective, DinoMights, Roseville Youth Hockey, Hockey Is For Me, City of Lakes Titans, Sled Hockey, Blind Hockey, Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey, and the Minneapolis/St. Paul Starwhals on a sunny, 32-degree day at the Guidant John Rose MN OVAL.

“This is about kids just enjoying hockey,” Wild forward Connor Dewar said. “It’s not just about playing in the NHL one day. A lot of people who play hockey can only do it to a certain point, but it’s about making good relationships and friendships. That’s what this is all about.”

The event was created by Dumba, a defenseman who had spent his first 10 seasons in Minnesota before signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on August 7, 2023. He turned over the reins to Dewar and fellow Wild forward Brandon Duhaime this offseason.

The inaugural camp was held in 2021 with little more than 100 players in attendance. Each year has seen steady growth, with this year’s group estimated to be the largest yet.

“Giving back, it’s always there,” Dumba said when he returned to Minnesota with the Coyotes on Jan. 13. “…It’s pretty cool to see over a four- or five-year period, everything that we’ve done, all the kids that we’re helping, it’s super cool. But to be back here, where it all started, is even more special and close to my heart.

“(Dewar) and a couple of the boys are gonna be around my camp this year and continuing that on, so I’m excited for that, as well.”

Duhaime and Dewar continued the legacy of not only introducing hockey to a new sect of youth but providing an opportunity of inclusion for all local players who are interested in learning the game.

“(Dumba) didn’t have to say much, he just kind of asked us and we jumped at the opportunity,” Duhaime said. “Anytime you can get our here and give back to the community like this, it’s awesome.”

Sled hockey players, blind and deaf players, Black players, White players, Latino players -- it did not matter. On Sunday, they were all hockey players.

“I really believe hockey should be played everywhere,” Dewar said. “It’s just awesome to see. Matt shared a story last year where two kids who didn’t know each other found one kid who couldn’t skate very well and so they started talking to him and helping him skate. I thought that was pretty cool and is just an example of how a camp like this can help grow the game.”

