Hellebuyck gets 4th shutout, Jets defeat Wild

Cole Perfetti had a goal and two assists and Neal Pionk had a goal and an assist for the Jets (24-10-1), who have points in five of six (4-1-1).

Jesper Wallstedt made 19 saves for the Wild (20-10-4), who have lost four straight, including a 2-1 loss at home to the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

Nikolaj Ehlers made it 1-0 Jets with a power play goal at 6:51 of the first period, sweeping the puck under Wallstedt from the netside.

Morgan Barron scored at 17:54 to make it 2-0. Alex Iafallo’s one-timer on a 2-on-1 rush beat Wallstedt, leaving Barron to jam in the loose puck in the crease.

Pionk pushed it to 3-0 on the power play with a one-timer from the point at 5:19 of the second period.

Perfetti made it 4-0 at 2:07 into the third period, scoring unassisted with a shot from the high slot after Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin turned it over in his own zone.

Vladislav Namestnikov tipped Pionk’s point shot at 7:36 for the 5-0 final.