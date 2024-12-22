Hellebuyck gets 4th shutout, Jets defeat Wild

Makes 19 saves, Perfetti has 3 points for Winnipeg

Wild at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his NHL-leading fourth shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets won 5-0 against the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Cole Perfetti had a goal and two assists and Neal Pionk had a goal and an assist for the Jets (24-10-1), who have points in five of six (4-1-1).

Jesper Wallstedt made 19 saves for the Wild (20-10-4), who have lost four straight, including a 2-1 loss at home to the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

Nikolaj Ehlers made it 1-0 Jets with a power play goal at 6:51 of the first period, sweeping the puck under Wallstedt from the netside.

Morgan Barron scored at 17:54 to make it 2-0. Alex Iafallo’s one-timer on a 2-on-1 rush beat Wallstedt, leaving Barron to jam in the loose puck in the crease.

Pionk pushed it to 3-0 on the power play with a one-timer from the point at 5:19 of the second period.

Perfetti made it 4-0 at 2:07 into the third period, scoring unassisted with a shot from the high slot after Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin turned it over in his own zone.

Vladislav Namestnikov tipped Pionk’s point shot at 7:36 for the 5-0 final.

Latest News

Tippett has 4 points, Flyers rally for OT victory against Blue Jackets

Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Islanders with upper-body injury

Marchand extends point streak to 9, Bruins edge Sabres

Horvat has 3 points, Islanders score 6 in win against Maple Leafs

Laine scores 5th goal in 3 games, Canadiens sweep home-and-home from Red Wings

Hischier gets 3 points, Devils shut out Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers rally past Sharks

Coleman, Zary each gets goal, assist for Flames in win against Blackhawks

Flyers players honor Gaudreau brothers, wear high school jerseys to game

NHL Buzz: Duclair in lineup for Islanders against Maple Leafs 

Kings, Capitals each enjoying results of Kuemper-Dubois trade

Blankenburg scores in OT, Predators recover to defeat Kings 

Rempe of Rangers to have in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety 

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Celebrini face off for 1st time, Oilers host Sharks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Flyers prospect Barkey ready to respond after not making WJC roster

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 21