Hellebuyck gets 4th shutout, Jets defeat Wild

WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his NHL-leading fourth shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets won 5-0 against the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.
Cole Perfetti had a goal and two assists and Neal Pionk had a goal and an assist for the Jets (24-10-1), who have points in five of six (4-1-1).
Jesper Wallstedt made 19 saves for the Wild (20-10-4), who have lost four straight, including a 2-1 loss at home to the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.
Nikolaj Ehlers made it 1-0 Jets with a power play goal at 6:51 of the first period, sweeping the puck under Wallstedt from the netside.
Morgan Barron scored at 17:54 to make it 2-0. Alex Iafallo’s one-timer on a 2-on-1 rush beat Wallstedt, leaving Barron to jam in the loose puck in the crease.
Pionk pushed it to 3-0 on the power play with a one-timer from the point at 5:19 of the second period.
Perfetti made it 4-0 at 2:07 into the third period, scoring unassisted with a shot from the high slot after Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin turned it over in his own zone.
Vladislav Namestnikov tipped Pionk’s point shot at 7:36 for the 5-0 final.