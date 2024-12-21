Wild at Jets projected lineups

WILD (20-9-4) at JETS (23-10-1)
7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ryan Hartman
Devin Shore -- Brendan Gaunce -- Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Travis Boyd
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), David Gustafsson (upper body)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate. Gustafsson, a forward, skated but is not expected to play.