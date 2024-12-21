Wild at Jets projected lineups

WILD (20-9-4) at JETS (23-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ryan Hartman

Devin Shore -- Brendan Gaunce -- Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Travis Boyd

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), David Gustafsson (upper body)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate. Gustafsson, a forward, skated but is not expected to play.

