Latest News

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Oilers hope to end early-season funk against Flames in Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Wild at Capitals

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (3-3-1) at CAPITALS (2-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSWI, BSN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Pat Maroon

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Vinni Lettieri

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Jujhar Khaira

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis

Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt

Injured: Matthew Boldy (upper body), Alex Goligoski (lower body), Mason Shaw (knee), Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Connor McMichael -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Aliaksei Protas -- Matthew Phillips

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Hardy Haman Aktell, Lucas Johansen

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. … Fleury will start after Gustavsson made 29 saves Thursday. ... Sandin took part in the Capitals' morning skate and will be a game-time decision; he left with an undisclosed injury in the third period of a 6-4 win at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday after a hit from defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. ... Kuemper will start after Shepard made 18 saves in his NHL debut Wednesday. ... Lindgren skated Friday but will not dress against the Wild.