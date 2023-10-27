Wild at Capitals

WILD (3-3-1) at CAPITALS (2-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSWI, BSN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Pat Maroon

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Vinni Lettieri

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Jujhar Khaira

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis

Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt

Injured: Matthew Boldy (upper body), Alex Goligoski (lower body), Mason Shaw (knee), Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Connor McMichael -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Aliaksei Protas -- Matthew Phillips

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Hardy Haman Aktell, Lucas Johansen

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. … Fleury will start after Gustavsson made 29 saves Thursday. ... Sandin took part in the Capitals' morning skate and will be a game-time decision; he left with an undisclosed injury in the third period of a 6-4 win at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday after a hit from defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. ... Kuemper will start after Shepard made 18 saves in his NHL debut Wednesday. ... Lindgren skated Friday but will not dress against the Wild.