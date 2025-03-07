Wild at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (36-22-4) at CANUCKS (28-22-11)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: David Jiricek, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin(undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Dakota Joshua -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Nils Aman

Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Status report

Brazeau, acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Thursday, is expected to arrive in Vancouver on Friday afternoon and could make his Wild debut, coach John Hynes said, depending on how he feels after a long travel day; if Brazeau does not play, Gaunce, a forward, would play after being scratched for a 4-3 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. … Hughes, a defenseman, continues to skate and get treatment but will miss a second straight game after being injured in a 6-3 loss at the Kraken on Saturday. … Mancini will play his second game with the Canucks since being acquired from the New York Rangers as part of the J.T. Miller trade Jan. 31, taking the place of defenseman Carson Soucy, who was traded to the Rangers on Thursday.

