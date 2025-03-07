Wild at Canucks projected lineups

WILD (36-22-4) at CANUCKS (28-22-11)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: David Jiricek, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin(undisclosed)
Canucks projected lineup
Dakota Joshua -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Nils Aman
Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Status report
Brazeau, acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Thursday, is expected to arrive in Vancouver on Friday afternoon and could make his Wild debut, coach John Hynes said, depending on how he feels after a long travel day; if Brazeau does not play, Gaunce, a forward, would play after being scratched for a 4-3 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. … Hughes, a defenseman, continues to skate and get treatment but will miss a second straight game after being injured in a 6-3 loss at the Kraken on Saturday. … Mancini will play his second game with the Canucks since being acquired from the New York Rangers as part of the J.T. Miller trade Jan. 31, taking the place of defenseman Carson Soucy, who was traded to the Rangers on Thursday.