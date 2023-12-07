Wild at Canucks

WILD (9-10-4) at CANUCKS (16-9-1)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSN, BSWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Hartman
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski -- Jon Merrill
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Dakota Mermis
Injured: Zach Bogosian (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty
Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nils Aman -- Phillip Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman
Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Gustavsson will start Thursday with Fleury expected to start at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. ... Bogosian will miss his third straight game, but coach John Hynes said the defenseman could play Friday. … DeSmith will start after Demko played the previous four games. … Kuzmenko is expected to skate on the fourth line at even strength but remains on the top power-play unit. … Di Giuseppe will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. He'll replace Karlsson, a forward.