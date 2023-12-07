Wild at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (9-10-4) at CANUCKS (16-9-1)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSN, BSWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Hartman

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski -- Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Dakota Mermis

Injured: Zach Bogosian (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nils Aman -- Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman

Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Gustavsson will start Thursday with Fleury expected to start at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. ... Bogosian will miss his third straight game, but coach John Hynes said the defenseman could play Friday. … DeSmith will start after Demko played the previous four games. … Kuzmenko is expected to skate on the fourth line at even strength but remains on the top power-play unit. … Di Giuseppe will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. He'll replace Karlsson, a forward.

