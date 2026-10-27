Wild at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (8-3-2) at MAMMOTH (8-4-0)

9 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Wild+, MINNHL, Utah16

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin -- Olli Maatta

Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: David Spacek, Mason Shaw

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (hip)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Dylan Guenther

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Artem Duda, Daniil But

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), Michael Carcone (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Wild held an optional morning skate. They reassigned forward Rieger Lorenz to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... O’Brien is expected to make his season debut for the Mammoth, replacing But, a forward, on the fourth line.

Latest News

Ellis makes 23 saves, Sabres shut out Sharks to end three-game skid

Canucks rally with three goals late, top Ducks in OT to end slide at 10

Lavoie scores first NHL goal in third period, Golden Knights defeat Senators

Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild defeat Mammoth for third straight win

Noah Kahan, George Kittle cheer on Predators

Varlamov gets 1st NHL win since 2024, Islanders edge Predators in shootout

Hellebuyck impresses in first start with Devils: 'He was exceptional'

Fowler makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens blank Blues for third win in row

Tkachuks combine for seven points, Panthers hand Jets sixth straight loss

Kochetkov wins eighth straight to start season, Hurricanes defeat Bruins

Kaiser breaks tie in third, Blackhawks edge Kings to end three-game slide

Hellebuyck makes 17 saves in Devils debut, helps cool down red-hot Stars

Mammoth trending upwards since franchise established in Utah

Game's elite matched with Halloween candy, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen

Kapanen picking up speed with some of NHL’s fastest skating for Oilers

Blue Jackets recover, defeat Flyers in OT after blowing three-goal lead

NHL Status Report: Hart injured in morning skate for Golden Knights

Lacroix, original member of Flyers, WHA’s all-time leading scorer, dies at 81