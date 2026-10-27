Wild at Mammoth projected lineups

WILD (8-3-2) at MAMMOTH (8-4-0)
9 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Wild+, MINNHL, Utah16
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin -- Olli Maatta
Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: David Spacek, Mason Shaw
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (hip)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Dylan Guenther
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke
Dmitri Simashev -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Artem Duda, Daniil But
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), Michael Carcone (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
The Wild held an optional morning skate. They reassigned forward Rieger Lorenz to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... O’Brien is expected to make his season debut for the Mammoth, replacing But, a forward, on the fourth line.