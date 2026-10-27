Wild at Mammoth projected lineups

WILD (8-3-2) at MAMMOTH (8-4-0)

9 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Wild+, MINNHL, Utah16

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin -- Olli Maatta

Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: David Spacek, Mason Shaw

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (hip)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Dylan Guenther

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Artem Duda, Daniil But

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), Michael Carcone (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Wild held an optional morning skate. They reassigned forward Rieger Lorenz to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... O’Brien is expected to make his season debut for the Mammoth, replacing But, a forward, on the fourth line.