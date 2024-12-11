Wild tie it late, defeat Utah in shootout

Marco Rossi tied it 4-4 with 44 seconds remaining in regulation, scoring from the edge of the left circle after receiving a cross-slot pass from Johansson.

“We find different ways to win, and winning is all that matters,” Johansson said. “Two tough goals (against in the third period), seeing those go in on their power play is tough, and I think we kind of played our way into the game, but it was strong of us to come back and get a big two points.”

Kirill Kaprizov and Marat Khusnutdinov also scored for the Wild (19-5-4), who have won six of their past seven games. Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout.

“Toughness wins. Mental toughness and physical toughness,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “They're a good team. They play with strong strides and they make it hard on you. They’ve got some high-end offensive players, and it was a bit of a roller coaster. But as I said, I liked the fact that we stayed with it the way we needed to, regardless of everything that was going on throughout the game.”