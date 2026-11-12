Wild at Maple Leafs projected lineups

WILD (13-3-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, WILD+
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno
Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin
Olli Maatta -- Jared Spurgeon
Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Nico Sturm, David Spacek
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic
Ryan Tverberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Gavin McKenna -- Nick Paul -- Dakota Joshua
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Dakota Mermis -- Cole McWard
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Chris Tanev
Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Jack Roslovic (lower body), Morgan Rielly (lower body), Colton Sissons (lower body)
Status report
The Wild will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday... Faber, a defenseman who was injured in a preseason game, could make his season-debut on Saturday against the Boston Bruins, Wild coach John Hynes said, though he added it is not a guarantee. If not Saturday, it would not be long after that... Tanev will be scratched for scheduled maintenance.