Wild at Maple Leafs projected lineups

WILD (13-3-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, WILD+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno

Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin

Olli Maatta -- Jared Spurgeon

Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Nico Sturm, David Spacek

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic

Ryan Tverberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Gavin McKenna -- Nick Paul -- Dakota Joshua

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher

Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh

Dakota Mermis -- Cole McWard

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Chris Tanev

Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Jack Roslovic (lower body), Morgan Rielly (lower body), Colton Sissons (lower body)

Status report

The Wild will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday... Faber, a defenseman who was injured in a preseason game, could make his season-debut on Saturday against the Boston Bruins, Wild coach John Hynes said, though he added it is not a guarantee. If not Saturday, it would not be long after that... Tanev will be scratched for scheduled maintenance.