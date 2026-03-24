Wild at Lightning projected lineups

WILD (40-19-12) at LIGHTNING (43-21-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko - Danila Yurov -- Bobby Brink

Nick Foligno -- Michael McCarron -- Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Hunter Haight, Robby Fabbri, Nico Sturm

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Gonclaves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steve Santini, Emil Lilleberg

Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Maxwell Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body)

Status report

Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek each will be back in the lineup; Kaprizov missed two games and Eriksson Ek missed three. ... Marcus Foligno is doubtful, but the forward, who will miss his 12th straight game, is likely to return during the Wild's three-game road trip, which continues at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Hedman is likely to return after missing a 4-3 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday because of an illness.