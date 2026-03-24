Wild at Lightning projected lineups

WILD (40-19-12) at LIGHTNING (43-21-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko - Danila Yurov -- Bobby Brink
Nick Foligno -- Michael McCarron -- Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Hunter Haight, Robby Fabbri, Nico Sturm
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Gonclaves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser
Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steve Santini, Emil Lilleberg
Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Maxwell Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body)
Status report
Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek each will be back in the lineup; Kaprizov missed two games and Eriksson Ek missed three. ... Marcus Foligno is doubtful, but the forward, who will miss his 12th straight game, is likely to return during the Wild's three-game road trip, which continues at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Hedman is likely to return after missing a 4-3 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday because of an illness.