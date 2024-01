Wild at Lightning

WILD (18-20-5) at LIGHTNING (22-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Adam Raska

Injured: Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Tyler Motte -- Conor Sheary

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Max Crozier

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Waltteri Merela

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)

Status report

Gustavsson will start after Fleury made 21 saves in a 5-0 win against the New York Islanders on Monday; it was Fleury's 552nd NHL win, which moved him past Patrick Roy into second place on the League all-time list. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to make his 16th start in 17 games. ... Merela, a forward, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.