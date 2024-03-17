Kyrou helps Blues edge Wild in shootout

Kyrou scored on his backhand in the fourth round of the shootout for St. Louis. Frederick Gaudreau didn't get a shot off on his attempt for Minnesota.

Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues (35-29-3), who have won three straight. Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for the Wild (33-27-8), who extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2). Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves.

Kyrou gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:49 of the second period. Robert Thomas passed down low to Jake Neighbours, who then sent a no-look, backhand feed through the crease to Kyrou for a shot into an open net.

Schenn scored 27 seconds into the third period to make it 2-0, electing to shoot on a rush and beating Fleury over his glove from the left circle. It was his first goal since Jan. 28 (19 games).

Marco Rossi cut it to 2-1 at 1:10. After Blues forward Zack Bolduc fell down while trying to clear the zone, Kaprizov found Rossi all alone in front for a shot five-hole on Binnington.

Kaprizov then tied it 2-2 at 16:01 when Mats Zuccarello's backdoor pass deflected in off his skate at the right post.