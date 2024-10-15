Wild at Blues

WILD (1-0-2) at BLUES (2-1-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jake Middleton -- Jonas Brodin
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Daemon Hunt -- Declan Chisholm
Brock Faber
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: None
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (broken nose), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Marcus Johansson (undisclosed)
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Kasperi Kapanen, P.O. Joseph, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Torey Krug (ankle)
Status report
The Wild could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Eriksson Ek, a forward, and Spurgeon, a defenseman, each will miss a second straight game. ... Johansson, a forward, is questionable. ... Hunt, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday and could make his season debut. ... Saad will make his season debut and play on the top line after his wife Alyssa delivered the couple's third child, a daughter named Lyra, on Thursday. ... To make room for Saad on the roster, Texier, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday. ... Kapanen, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.