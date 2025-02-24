Hartman of Wild has suspension reduced to 8 games

NEW YORK -- National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today upheld the suspension that was assessed to Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during NHL Game No. 828 in Ottawa on Feb. 1. However, the Commissioner reduced the length of the suspension from 10 to eight games.

Commissioner Bettman heard Hartman’s appeal of the original decision, assessed Feb. 3, at a hearing on Feb. 14.

Hartman now is eligible to return for the Wild’s game on March 4 (at SEA).

The Commissioner’s complete ruling is available here.