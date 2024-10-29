Wild at Penguins projected lineups
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Liam Ohgren
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ryan Hartman (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Noel Acciari
Anthony Beauvillier -- Kevin Hayes -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Valtteri Puustinen
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)
Status report
Spurgeon could return after missing six games because of a lower-body injury. ... Rust is week to week after the forward was injured during a 4-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday; he played second-line right wing with Malkin at center in that game and has been first-line right wing with Crosby at center in most of his eight games this season. ... Crosby and Malkin took rushes on the same line during practice Monday. ... Glass is expected to play after being out Saturday because of an illness.