Wild at Penguins projected lineups

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Liam Ohgren

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ryan Hartman (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Noel Acciari

Anthony Beauvillier -- Kevin Hayes -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Valtteri Puustinen

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)

Status report

Spurgeon could return after missing six games because of a lower-body injury. ... Rust is week to week after the forward was injured during a 4-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday; he played second-line right wing with Malkin at center in that game and has been first-line right wing with Crosby at center in most of his eight games this season. ... Crosby and Malkin took rushes on the same line during practice Monday. ... Glass is expected to play after being out Saturday because of an illness.