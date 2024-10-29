Wild at Penguins projected lineups

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (5-1-2) at PENGUINS (3-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN-PIT

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Liam Ohgren

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ryan Hartman (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Noel Acciari

Anthony Beauvillier -- Kevin Hayes -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Valtteri Puustinen

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)

Status report

Spurgeon could return after missing six games because of a lower-body injury. ... Rust is week to week after the forward was injured during a 4-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday; he played second-line right wing with Malkin at center in that game and has been first-line right wing with Crosby at center in most of his eight games this season. ... Crosby and Malkin took rushes on the same line during practice Monday. ... Glass is expected to play after being out Saturday because of an illness.

Latest News

McDavid sustains lower-body injury in Oilers loss to Blue Jackets

NHL Buzz: Spurgeon likely back for Wild against Penguins

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers to experience Finland with help from player tour guides

McDavid injured early, Oilers allow 6 goals in loss to Blue Jackets

NHL On Tap: Panarin, Rangers face Ovechkin, Capitals for 1st time since playoffs 

Toffoli leading by example, helping young players for rebuilding Sharks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Dahlin fined maximum for high-sticking in Sabres game

Stars enjoying hard work, fun times during Global Series trip to Finland

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today

Aho, Hurricanes recover to defeat Canucks in OT for 4th straight win

Golden Knights shut out Flames, extend winning streak to 4

Sharks rally from down 3 late, defeat Utah Hockey Club in OT for 1st win

Barkov returns to Panthers in time for ‘amazing’ homecoming in Global Series