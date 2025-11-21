Wild at Penguins projected lineups

WILD (10-7-4) at PENGUINS (10-5-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN-PIT, NHLN, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Yakov Trenin -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Liam Ohgren -- Ben Jones -- Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Jiricek, Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, Nico Sturm
Injured: Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Connor Dewar -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Kevin Hayes -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Sam Poulin
Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Danton Heinen
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ville Koivunen (lower body)
Status report
Bogosian could return after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. ... Hunt, a defenseman, would exit Minnesota’s lineup if Bogosian plays. ... Tarasenko did not travel with the Wild for the start of a three-game road trip after being placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward has missed the past three games. ... Sturm, a forward who had offseason back surgery, was activated off injured reserve but likely won't play Friday. He could make his season debut against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. ... David Jiricek, a defenseman, was reassigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League. ... Poulin is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.