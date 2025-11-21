Wild at Penguins projected lineups

WILD (10-7-4) at PENGUINS (10-5-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN-PIT, NHLN, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Yakov Trenin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Liam Ohgren -- Ben Jones -- Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Jiricek, Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, Nico Sturm

Injured: Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Connor Dewar -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Kevin Hayes -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Sam Poulin

Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Danton Heinen

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ville Koivunen (lower body)

Status report

Bogosian could return after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. ... Hunt, a defenseman, would exit Minnesota’s lineup if Bogosian plays. ... Tarasenko did not travel with the Wild for the start of a three-game road trip after being placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward has missed the past three games. ... Sturm, a forward who had offseason back surgery, was activated off injured reserve but likely won't play Friday. He could make his season debut against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. ... David Jiricek, a defenseman, was reassigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League. ... Poulin is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.