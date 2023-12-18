Wild at Penguins

WILD (12-12-4) at PENGUINS (13-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSWI, BSN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Hartman

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Daemon Hunt

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Vinni Lettieri, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Jonas Brodin (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Marc Johnstone, Ryan Shea, Vinnie Hinostroza, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Jonathan Gruden

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Status report

Fleury, in what could be his last game in Pittsburgh, will back up Gustavsson. After being selected No. 1 by the Penguins in the 2003 NHL Draft, Fleury was 375-216-68 in 13 seasons with the Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He will start against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. … The Penguins shuffled their defense pairs in practice Sunday. Pettersson was moved next to Letang and Graves took his place alongside Karlsson. … Rakell (upper body), Ruhwedel (lower body) and Acciari (lower body) will each be a game-time decision