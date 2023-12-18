Wild at Penguins

WILD (12-12-4) at PENGUINS (13-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSWI, BSN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Hartman
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Daemon Hunt
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Vinni Lettieri, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Jonas Brodin (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Marc Johnstone, Ryan Shea, Vinnie Hinostroza, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Jonathan Gruden
Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (lower body)
Status report
Fleury, in what could be his last game in Pittsburgh, will back up Gustavsson. After being selected No. 1 by the Penguins in the 2003 NHL Draft, Fleury was 375-216-68 in 13 seasons with the Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He will start against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. … The Penguins shuffled their defense pairs in practice Sunday. Pettersson was moved next to Letang and Graves took his place alongside Karlsson. … Rakell (upper body), Ruhwedel (lower body) and Acciari (lower body) will each be a game-time decision