Wild at Flyers projected lineups

WILD (2-3-0) at FLYERS (1-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NBCSP
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Foligno
Liam Ohgren -- Danila Yurov -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium -- Zack Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Jett Luchanko, Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday. ... Wallstedt is expected to start after Gustavsson made 40 saves Friday. ... Bogosian did not play in the third period against the Capitals because of an undisclosed injury; if he's not available, Hunt, a defenseman, could play his first NHL game since Oct. 15, 2024. ... Abols and Hathaway will play after each was scratched the previous three games; they'll replace forwards Luchanko and Grebenkin. ... Zamula will play after being scratched the previous two games; he'll replace Ginning on defense.