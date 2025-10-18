Wild at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (2-3-0) at FLYERS (1-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NBCSP

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Foligno

Liam Ohgren -- Danila Yurov -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Zack Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Jett Luchanko, Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday. ... Wallstedt is expected to start after Gustavsson made 40 saves Friday. ... Bogosian did not play in the third period against the Capitals because of an undisclosed injury; if he's not available, Hunt, a defenseman, could play his first NHL game since Oct. 15, 2024. ... Abols and Hathaway will play after each was scratched the previous three games; they'll replace forwards Luchanko and Grebenkin. ... Zamula will play after being scratched the previous two games; he'll replace Ginning on defense.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Huberdeau likely to make season debut for Flames

EDGE stats: 3 early surprises of 2025-26 season

Tkachuk out 6-8 weeks for Senators after thumb surgery

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz scores hat trick, Mammoth ease past Sharks

Lankinen, Canucks edge Blackhawks in shootout

Ovechkin rewarded for patience, gets 1st goal of season with Capitals

NHL On Tap: Scheifele can become Jets' all-time leading scorer

Ovechkin scores 1st goal of season, Capitals cruise past Wild

Larkin's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Lightning for 4th straight victory 

Adam Sandler snaps silly selfie with Blues mascot Louie

NHL Status Report: Kopitar week to week for Kings with foot injury

Capitals bring out American bald eagle to celebrate 'screaming eagle' jersey

McFarlane Toys to release Ovechkin figure honoring historic goal

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Blake fined maximum for actions in Hurricanes game