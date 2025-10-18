Wild at Flyers projected lineups

WILD (2-3-0) at FLYERS (1-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NBCSP

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Foligno

Liam Ohgren -- Danila Yurov -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Zack Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Jett Luchanko, Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday. ... Wallstedt is expected to start after Gustavsson made 40 saves Friday. ... Bogosian did not play in the third period against the Capitals because of an undisclosed injury; if he's not available, Hunt, a defenseman, could play his first NHL game since Oct. 15, 2024. ... Abols and Hathaway will play after each was scratched the previous three games; they'll replace forwards Luchanko and Grebenkin. ... Zamula will play after being scratched the previous two games; he'll replace Ginning on defense.