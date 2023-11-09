Wild at Rangers

WILD (5-5-2) at RANGERS (9-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, MSG

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Dakota Mermis

Daemon Hunt -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Nic Petan

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Alex Goligoski (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Louis Domingue

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Connor Mackey

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (soreness), Jonathan Quick (upper body), Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Bogosian will make his Wild debut after being acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. He replaces defenseman Calen Addison, who was traded to the San Jose Sharks in a separate transaction Wednesday. … Fleury will make his second straight start after making 27 saves in a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Domingue will start and make his Rangers debut after being the backup to Quick, a goalie, who was injured during a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Shesterkin, the No. 1 goalie, will miss his third straight game; Garand was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League to be Domingue's backup.