Wild at Rangers

WILD (5-5-2) at RANGERS (9-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, MSG
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Dakota Mermis
Daemon Hunt -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Nic Petan
Injured: Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Alex Goligoski (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Louis Domingue
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Connor Mackey
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (soreness), Jonathan Quick (upper body), Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Bogosian will make his Wild debut after being acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. He replaces defenseman Calen Addison, who was traded to the San Jose Sharks in a separate transaction Wednesday. … Fleury will make his second straight start after making 27 saves in a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Domingue will start and make his Rangers debut after being the backup to Quick, a goalie, who was injured during a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Shesterkin, the No. 1 goalie, will miss his third straight game; Garand was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League to be Domingue's backup.