Predators hold off Wild, keep pace in Western wild-card race

Michael McCarron scored for the Wild (45-23-12), who will finish third in the Central Division and face the second-place Dallas Stars in the Western Conference First Round. Jesper Wallstedt made 20 saves.

Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello, and defenseman Jared Spurgeon were scratched for Minnesota for rest-related reasons.

“I want to see guys play to their personal identities, and I want to see the team be able to play the way we want to play, regardless of if guys are in and out of the lineup,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “There’s a lot at stake for some guys in the lineup as well. Like, what is the final decision going into Game 1? And then also as a team, there’s some habits and details and style of game that we want to play moving in (to the playoffs) regardless of if guys come in and out of the lineup.”

Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 15:01 of the first period on a wraparound at the left post after taking a pass from Luke Evangelista behind the net. It’s the eighth time in his 18 NHL seasons that he’s scored 40 goals in a season.

“(Stamkos) has been unbelievable,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “I mean he’s one of the best goal-scorers of all time, and it shows. Every time he’s out there you know there’s a chance you’ll score a goal. Obviously the goal-scoring is what you’re seeing, but everything else, he’s such an amazing leader on our team. It’s just so cool to have a guy like him on the team where you know in big games he’s taking charge.”

Wood made it 2-0 at 6:34 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle off a backhand pass from Stamkos.