NASHVILLE -- Steven Stamkos scored his 40th goal of the season and had an assist, helping the Nashville Predators keep pace in the Western Conference wild-card race with a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Predators hold off Wild, keep pace in Western wild-card race
Stamkos scores 40th goal of season, has assist for Nashville
Matthew Wood also scored, and Justus Annunen made 21 saves for the Predators (38-32-10), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.
Nashville remained one point behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the West with two games remaining. Los Angeles has played one fewer game, but Nashville would hold the regulation-wins tiebreaker (28-21).
“It’s fun playing these meaningful games,” Stamkos said. “It (stinks) we let it kind of slip out of our control, but all we can focus on now is the next two. We’re fortunate they’re at home. That was a tough (road trip). Today was a great start.”
Michael McCarron scored for the Wild (45-23-12), who will finish third in the Central Division and face the second-place Dallas Stars in the Western Conference First Round. Jesper Wallstedt made 20 saves.
Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello, and defenseman Jared Spurgeon were scratched for Minnesota for rest-related reasons.
“I want to see guys play to their personal identities, and I want to see the team be able to play the way we want to play, regardless of if guys are in and out of the lineup,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “There’s a lot at stake for some guys in the lineup as well. Like, what is the final decision going into Game 1? And then also as a team, there’s some habits and details and style of game that we want to play moving in (to the playoffs) regardless of if guys come in and out of the lineup.”
Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 15:01 of the first period on a wraparound at the left post after taking a pass from Luke Evangelista behind the net. It’s the eighth time in his 18 NHL seasons that he’s scored 40 goals in a season.
“(Stamkos) has been unbelievable,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “I mean he’s one of the best goal-scorers of all time, and it shows. Every time he’s out there you know there’s a chance you’ll score a goal. Obviously the goal-scoring is what you’re seeing, but everything else, he’s such an amazing leader on our team. It’s just so cool to have a guy like him on the team where you know in big games he’s taking charge.”
Wood made it 2-0 at 6:34 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle off a backhand pass from Stamkos.
McCarron cut it to 2-1 at 6:54 of the third period. Jonas Brodin took the initial shot from the point, and McCarron tipped it before getting to the rebound and scoring on Annunen’s blocker side.
It was McCarron's first game against the Predators since they traded the forward to the Wild on March 3.
“It felt good,” McCarron said. “We had a good third. We knew we didn’t play the first two like we wanted and had to give it all we had in the third period. I thought we did that. We gave ourselves a chance to win. I thought (Wallstedt) stood on his head to give ourselves a chance to win too.”
The Wild were called for too many men on the ice at 18:22 of the third when they had pulled Wallstedt for the extra attacker.
Minnesota outshot Nashville 11-1 in the period.
Annunen has allowed one goal in his past two starts, stopping 64 of 65 shots during that span.
“You talk about at training camp you’re going to need more than the guys that are there,” Stamkos said. “You’re going to need young guys to come in. Both goaltenders (including Juuse Saros). And I think you look at both of their stats since the (Olympic break), they’re both up there. That’s a big reason why we’ve had some success.”
NOTES: Stamkos (Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning) became the fourth active player to score 40 or more goals with two franchises The others are Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings), Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh Penguins and Lightning) and Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames). … Josi returned after missing a 4-1 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Thursday because of an upper-body injury. He had three shots and two hits in 27:10 of ice time.