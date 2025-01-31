Fleury helps Wild shut out Canadiens in likely Montreal farewell

Fleury’s shutout was his first since March 14 and came in what likely was his final game here -- barring a Stanley Cup Final matchup between these teams -- and a game he asked to start. The 40-year-old, who said in April that this would be his final NHL season, grew up a Canadiens fan in Sorel, Quebec, which is about an hour’s drive from Montreal. He was given a lengthy standing ovation and drew chants of “Fleury! Fleury! Fleury!” when he was congratulated on the video scoreboard for a “legendary career” during a TV timeout with 7:45 remaining in the third period.

Marco Rossi had a goal and an assist, and Liam Ohgren, Devin Shore and Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota (31-17-4), which is 20-5-3 on the road and has the most road victories in the League, one more than last season.

Jakub Dobes made 23 saves in his first regulation loss in seven starts (5-1-1) for Montreal (24-22-5), which is 0-3-1 in its past four.

Ohgren gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 3:41 of the second period. Dobes had lost his stick before Ohgren scored on a wrist shot past the goalie’s blocker for his first goal in 15 games this season.

Rossi made it 2-0 at 5:47 when he drove unmarked to the net to take a pass from Marcus Foligno on a 2-on-1 and scored on a wrist shot from the inside edge of the left face-off circle.

Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky hit the left post with a shot at 13:19.

Fleury made four saves on Josh Anderson in a span of 22 seconds, including one with a double-pad stack, just before Shore pushed it to 3-0 at 5:56 of the third. He scored with a wrist shot from the slot after taking the puck away from Alex Newhook.

Dobes did the splits to make a glove save on Joel Eriksson Ek’s one-timer on a 2-on-1 at 7:57.

Gaudreau scored into an empty net with 1:27 remaining for the 4-0 final.

Dobes gave the game puck to Wild captain Jared Spurgeon, and the Canadiens waited on the ice to shake hands with Fleury after he celebrated the win with his teammates in front of his net.