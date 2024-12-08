Kempe has goal, assist, lifts Kings past Wild for 5th straight win

Kuemper makes 23 saves in return after missing 7 games for Los Angeles; Minnesota had won 5 in row

Wild at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist for the Los Angeles Kings in their fifth straight win, 4-1 against the Minnesota Wild at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Trevor Moore had two empty-net goals for the Kings (16-8-3). Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his first start since Nov. 13 after missing the past seven games with a lower-body injury.

Yakov Trenin scored, and Marc Andre-Fleury made 30 saves for the Wild (18-5-4), who had won five in a row and were playing the second game of a back-to-back after a 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Kempe gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 19:17 of the first period, putting the puck in with his skate at the top of the crease after Fleury made a kick save on Anze Kopitar’s shot from the top of the right circle.

Laferriere made it 2-0 at 8:33 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Moore pushed it to 3-0 at 18:06 of the third with an empty-net goal.

Trenin scored with a one-timer below the left circle off Jon Merrill’s pass off the end boards to cut it to 3-1 at 18:47, but Moore got his second goal at 18:55 for the 4-1 final.

