Kempe has goal, assist, lifts Kings past Wild for 5th straight win

Trevor Moore had two empty-net goals for the Kings (16-8-3). Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his first start since Nov. 13 after missing the past seven games with a lower-body injury.

Yakov Trenin scored, and Marc Andre-Fleury made 30 saves for the Wild (18-5-4), who had won five in a row and were playing the second game of a back-to-back after a 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Kempe gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 19:17 of the first period, putting the puck in with his skate at the top of the crease after Fleury made a kick save on Anze Kopitar’s shot from the top of the right circle.

Laferriere made it 2-0 at 8:33 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Moore pushed it to 3-0 at 18:06 of the third with an empty-net goal.

Trenin scored with a one-timer below the left circle off Jon Merrill’s pass off the end boards to cut it to 3-1 at 18:47, but Moore got his second goal at 18:55 for the 4-1 final.