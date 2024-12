Wild at Kings projected lineups

WILD (18-4-4) at KINGS (15-8-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, KCAL

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Johansson

Devin Shore -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Reese Johnson -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc Andre-Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek, Travis Boyd

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius -- Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Fleury will start in goal after Gustavsson made 26 saves in a 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Eriksson Ek, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday. … Thomas (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and could return after being a full participant at practice Friday.