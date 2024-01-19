Wild at Panthers

WILD (18-21-5) at PANTHERS (27-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSFL

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Adam Raska

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Daemon Hunt -- Dakota Mermis

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Jon Merrill

Injured: Frederick Gaudreau (undisclosed), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Nick Cousins (concussion)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 7-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Gaudreau, a forward, played one shift early in the third before leaving; Raska could replace him in the lineup. ... Fleury is expected to start after Gustavsson made 31 saves Thursday. ... Spurgeon, a defenseman, is out the rest of the season and will have surgeries on his left hip and back. ... Barkov, a center, is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Gadjovich remains in the lineup after missing practice Thursday with an illness. … Bobrovsky will make his 11th start in 14 games. ... Cousins, a forward, has begun skating with the team in a non-contact jersey.