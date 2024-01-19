Wild at Panthers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (18-21-5) at PANTHERS (27-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSFL

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Adam Raska

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Daemon Hunt -- Dakota Mermis

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Jon Merrill

Injured: Frederick Gaudreau (undisclosed), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Nick Cousins (concussion)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 7-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Gaudreau, a forward, played one shift early in the third before leaving; Raska could replace him in the lineup. ... Fleury is expected to start after Gustavsson made 31 saves Thursday. ... Spurgeon, a defenseman, is out the rest of the season and will have surgeries on his left hip and back. ... Barkov, a center, is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Gadjovich remains in the lineup after missing practice Thursday with an illness. … Bobrovsky will make his 11th start in 14 games. ... Cousins, a forward, has begun skating with the team in a non-contact jersey.

Latest News

NHL betting odds for January 19 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 19
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Shane Pinto signs 1 year contract with Ottawa Senators

Pinto signs 1-year contract with Senators
Quinn Hughes looks to keep improving with Vancouver Canucks

Hughes aims to 'keep climbing,' will lead Canucks contingent in All-Star Game
Jonathan Quick returns to Los Angeles to face Kings

Quick returns to where he ‘grew up,’ set to lead Rangers against Kings
Weekes Weekend Watchlist Maple Leafs-Canucks, Lightning-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule

Maple Leafs-Canucks, Lightning-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 19

NHL On Tap: Reinhart seeks to extend goal streak to 9 games for Panthers
NHL EDGE Darren Raddysh has hardest shot in 3 seasons of data  

NHL EDGE stats: Raddysh reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons
Arizona Coyotes Vancouver Canucks game recap January 18

Canucks edge Coyotes, become 1st team to reach 30 wins this season
Nashville Predators Los Angeles Kings game recap January 18

O’Reilly has goal, assist in Predators win against Kings 
New York Rangers Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 18

Barbashev scores twice, Golden Knights defeat Rangers
Seattle Kraken Edmonton Oilers game recap January 18

Draisaitl has 4 points, Oilers rally past Kraken for 12th straight win
Toronto Maple Leafs Calgary Flames game recap January 18

Matthews hat trick lifts Maple Leafs past Flames to end 4-game skid 
Todd McLellan to remain Los Angeles coach for rest of season, Rob Blake says

McLellan to remain Kings coach for remainder of season, GM says
St. Louis Blues Washington Capitals game recap January 18

Oshie hat trick sparks Capitals to win against Blues