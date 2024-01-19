Wild at Panthers

WILD (18-21-5) at PANTHERS (27-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSFL
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Adam Raska
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Daemon Hunt -- Dakota Mermis
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Jon Merrill
Injured: Frederick Gaudreau (undisclosed), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Rasmus Asplund
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Nick Cousins (concussion)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 7-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Gaudreau, a forward, played one shift early in the third before leaving; Raska could replace him in the lineup. ... Fleury is expected to start after Gustavsson made 31 saves Thursday. ... Spurgeon, a defenseman, is out the rest of the season and will have surgeries on his left hip and back. ... Barkov, a center, is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Gadjovich remains in the lineup after missing practice Thursday with an illness. … Bobrovsky will make his 11th start in 14 games. ... Cousins, a forward, has begun skating with the team in a non-contact jersey.