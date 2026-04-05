DETROIT -- Kirill Kaprizov completed a hat trick with a power-play goal with 1:51 left in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 5-4 win at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
Kaprizov completes hat trick late, Wild recover to defeat Red Wings
Breaks tie with 1:51 left for Minnesota after Detroit rallies with 3 goals in 3rd
After Minnesota blew a three-goal lead in the third, Kaprizov put his team back in front with a bar-down slap shot from the right face-off dot. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak.
“The boys made some nice plays there,” Kaprizov said. “We had a couple chances earlier on the power play, so it really felt good to get it in there, especially that late in the game.”
Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman each had two assists for the Wild (44-21-12), who have won three straight and four of their past five games, including a 4-1 victory at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves.
The win moved Minnesota within two points of the idle Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division. Each has five games remaining.
“We have not had that situation for a quite a while, where we lose momentum for an extended period like that,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I’m glad it happened, because there are things we can learn from that going forward, and we still found a way to win.”
Axel Sandin-Pellikka, J.T. Compher and Patrick Kane scored in the third for the Red Wings (40-29-8), who have lost four of five, including 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Saturday. Cam Talbot made 15 saves.
The Red Wings are two points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Senators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 on Sunday.
“Tomorrow is a day off, so we need to regroup and get ready to bring as much intensity and jam as we can on Tuesday,” Detroit center Andrew Copp said. “We’re not six feet under yet.”
Minnesota scored four goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead, but Detroit rallied in the third with three goals in a span of 7:18.
Sandin-Pellikka cut it to 4-2 at 7:18 with a long wrist shot through traffic.
Compher made it 4-3 at 11:14, getting to the back door to tip in Simon Edvinsson’s pass across the slot.
Kane tied it 4-4 at 14:36, flipping Alex DeBrincat’s pass over Gustavsson’s glove.
But Kane took a tripping penalty at 16:23 to set up Kaprizov’s go-ahead goal on the power play.
Detroit outshot Minnesota 14-7 in the third.
“It hurts to not get anything out of this game,” McLellan said. “Especially on a penalty 150 feet from our net and away from the play.”
Albert Johansson gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 1:40 of the first period, skating to the top of the left face-off circle and putting in a shot off the right post.
Boldy, who turned 25 on Sunday, tied it 1-1 just 18 seconds into the second with his 41st goal of the season, a wrist shot from the right circle that went between Talbot’s pads.
Kaprizov gave the Wild a 2-1 lead just 1:07 later, scoring his 41st of the season by redirecting Hartman’s shot at 1:25.
Vladimir Tarasenko made it 3-1 at 7:03, just six seconds after a penalty to Sandin-Pellikka expired.
Kaprizov scored his second of the game at 12:32. He took a pass from Brock Faber, broke down the left wing and shot over Talbot’s blocker to give Minnesota a 4-1 lead.
“I didn’t mind our first period, and we responded well in the third period,” McLellan said. “But the second period was, to put it gently as possible, very disappointing.”
NOTES: Kaprizov passed Mikko Koivu for third in Wild history with his 34th game-winning goal. He has six points (five goals, one assist) in two games against the Red Wings this season, and 10 goals in eight career games against them. … Detroit allowed hat tricks on back-to-back days; Rangers forward Gabe Perreault scored three goals Saturday. The Red Wings have allowed five hat tricks this season and don’t have any. … Minnesota forward Yakov Trenin had a game-high 10 hits in 13:36 of ice time. … The Wild, who blocked 25 shots, were without defenseman Zach Bogosian; he is day to day with a lower-body injury.