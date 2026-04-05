Kaprizov completes hat trick late, Wild recover to defeat Red Wings

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman each had two assists for the Wild (44-21-12), who have won three straight and four of their past five games, including a 4-1 victory at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves.

The win moved Minnesota within two points of the idle Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division. Each has five games remaining.

“We have not had that situation for a quite a while, where we lose momentum for an extended period like that,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I’m glad it happened, because there are things we can learn from that going forward, and we still found a way to win.”

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, J.T. Compher and Patrick Kane scored in the third for the Red Wings (40-29-8), who have lost four of five, including 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Saturday. Cam Talbot made 15 saves.

The Red Wings are two points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Senators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 on Sunday.

“Tomorrow is a day off, so we need to regroup and get ready to bring as much intensity and jam as we can on Tuesday,” Detroit center Andrew Copp said. “We’re not six feet under yet.”

Minnesota scored four goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead, but Detroit rallied in the third with three goals in a span of 7:18.

Sandin-Pellikka cut it to 4-2 at 7:18 with a long wrist shot through traffic.

Compher made it 4-3 at 11:14, getting to the back door to tip in Simon Edvinsson’s pass across the slot.