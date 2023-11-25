Wild at Red Wings

WILD (5-9-4) at RED WINGS (10-6-3)
1 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSDET
Wild projected lineup
Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Freddy Gaudreau -- Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Pat Maroon
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Jon Merrill
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri
Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Ville Husso
Injured: Jake Walman (upper body)
Status report
Goligoski will return after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Foligno and Fleury each missed practice Saturday, but each is expected to dress. ... Gustavsson will start after making 22 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. ... The Red Wings will go back to using a conventional lineup after Walman, a defenseman, aggrvated an injury during a 5-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday; Kostin will be the 12th forward. ... Lyon will make his third start in four games.