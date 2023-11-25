Wild at Red Wings

WILD (5-9-4) at RED WINGS (10-6-3)

1 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSDET

Wild projected lineup

Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Freddy Gaudreau -- Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Pat Maroon

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri

Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Ville Husso

Injured: Jake Walman (upper body)

Status report

Goligoski will return after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Foligno and Fleury each missed practice Saturday, but each is expected to dress. ... Gustavsson will start after making 22 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. ... The Red Wings will go back to using a conventional lineup after Walman, a defenseman, aggrvated an injury during a 5-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday; Kostin will be the 12th forward. ... Lyon will make his third start in four games.