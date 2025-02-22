Wild at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (33-19-4) at RED WINGS (28-22-5)

12:30 pm ET; ABC, ESPN+

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau – Vinnie Hinostroza

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Jon Merrill

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jakub Lauko (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Patrick Kane -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom

Joe Veleno – J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Christian Fischer

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate because of the early start time. … Boldy and Faber, who played for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday, met the team in Detroit and are expected to play. … Larkin, who also played for the United States, is expected to play against Minnesota and on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Latest News

Lankinen signs 5-year, $22.5 million contract with Canucks

Marner takes step forward with memorable moments at 4 Nations Face-Off

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones of Blackhawks open to waiving no-movement clause for trade: report

NHLPA: 4 Nations Face-Off just beginning new era for international hockey

NHL Buzz: Matthew Tkachuk unlikely to play for Panthers against Kraken on Saturday

O’Reilly holds up hilarious sign before brother’s 1,000th AHL game

Binnington 'wasn't going to lose' in 4 Nations finale, Blues teammates say

Canucks hope possible Quinn Hughes return fuels momentum built before 4 Nations break

Ovechkin, Capitals to resume play with Gretzky goals chase as main event

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Jenner to make season debut for Blue Jackets against Blackhawks

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 21

McDavid's golden goal among top moments at 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Wild-Red Wings, Capitals-Penguins on ABC highlight national TV weekend sked