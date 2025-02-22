Wild at Red Wings projected lineups

WILD (33-19-4) at RED WINGS (28-22-5)
12:30 pm ET; ABC, ESPN+
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Johansson
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau – Vinnie Hinostroza
Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Jon Merrill
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jakub Lauko (lower body)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Patrick Kane -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom
Joe Veleno – J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte, Christian Fischer
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)
Status Report
Neither team held a morning skate because of the early start time. … Boldy and Faber, who played for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday, met the team in Detroit and are expected to play. … Larkin, who also played for the United States, is expected to play against Minnesota and on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks.