Wild at Red Wings projected lineups

WILD (33-19-4) at RED WINGS (28-22-5)

12:30 pm ET; ABC, ESPN+

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau – Vinnie Hinostroza

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Jon Merrill

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jakub Lauko (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Patrick Kane -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom

Joe Veleno – J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Christian Fischer

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate because of the early start time. … Boldy and Faber, who played for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday, met the team in Detroit and are expected to play. … Larkin, who also played for the United States, is expected to play against Minnesota and on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks.