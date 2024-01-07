Fleury ties for 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild top Blue Jackets in OT

Fleury and Roy have 551 wins each. Martin Brodeur won 691 games for the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues from 1991-2015.

Marco Rossi scored at 3:04 of overtime for Minnesota (17-17-4), which ended a four-game losing streak. He won it with a one-timer in the right face-off circle off a feed from Matt Boldy.

Marcus Johansson tied it 3-3 for the Wild at 18:28 of the third period with a backhand through the pads of Daniil Tarasov. Cole Sillinger had put the Blue Jackets ahead 3-2 at 14:15 on the power play with his third goal of the game, tipping a shot by Adam Boqvist.

Boldy scored two power-play goals and had an assist, and Brock Faber had three assists for the Wild.

Boqvist, in his return after missing 13 games with a shoulder strain, had two assists, and Tarasov made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets (13-19-9).

Sillinger gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 8:09 of the first period off a backdoor pass to the crease by Jake Bean.

Boldy tied it 1-1 at 14:48, five seconds into the man-advantage. Joel Eriksson Ek won a face-off to Faber, who passed across to Boldy for a one-timer from above the right circle.

Sillinger put the Blue Jackets back in front 2-1 at 17 seconds of the second period.

Boldy tied it 2-2 at 10:15 with a backhand in the crease. Twelve of his 13 goals have come in the past 19 games.