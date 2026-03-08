Avalanche recover in 3rd, top Wild in shootout for 5th straight win

Valeri Nichushkin also scored in the shootout for Colorado.

Nicolas Roy scored the tying goal with 7:21 left in the third period, and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Avalanche (43-10-9), who have won five straight and seven of their past eight. Nazem Kadri had an assist in his return to Colorado after being reacquired via trade from the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Kadri won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

Kirill Kaprizov scored a power-play goal, and Nico Sturm scored a short-handed goal for the Wild (37-16-11), who had won two straight and eight of their past 10 games. Jesper Wallstedt made 34 saves.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 12:19 of the second period when Kadri fed him at the right circle for a one-timer that went short side over Wallstedt’s shoulder. Kadri beat Brock Faber to Quinn Hughes’ drop pass in the right corner and tapped the puck out to MacKinnon, who dropped down on one knee, for the play.

Kaprizov scored on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 4:17 of the third period. His pass to Matt Boldy in the high slot deflected off the stick of Brent Burns and went far side past the right foot of Wedgewood.

Sturm scored short-handed to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead at 7:01. He skated in on a breakaway and beat Wedgewood blocker side with a wrist shot as he cut into the slot. The play came 28 seconds after Wallstedt made a cross-crease leg save on a Martin Necas slap shot.

Roy then tied it 2-2 at 12:39 when he deflected Brett Kulak’s point shot top shelf far side from the top of the crease.