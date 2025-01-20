Wild pull away from Avalanche in 3rd to end 3-game skid 

Jake Middleton had a goal and an assist, and Liam Ohgren had two assists for the Wild (28-15-4), who had lost three straight games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon scored to extend his home point streak to 11 games (six goals, 12 assist) for the Avalanche (28-19-1), who have lost three of their past five. Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves.

Trenin gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead at 2:08 of the third period with a snap shot from between the circles off a pass from David Jiricek.

Faber pushed it to 3-1 at 3:43, taking a drop pass from Ryan Hartman as he entered the offensive zone and beating Blackwood with a snap shot from the high slot.

Middleton put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 12:15 of the first period when his wrist shot from inside the blue line found its way through traffic.

MacKinnon tied it 1-1 at 18:52 of the second period. He took a return pass from Samuel Girard in the high slot, deked around Trenin and scored with a snap shot past the glove of Fleury.