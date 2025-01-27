Boldy has 3 points, Wild hold off Blackhawks

Boldy has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in his past 11 games.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves for the Wild (29-17-4), who had lost two in a row and five of six.

Petr Mrazek made 24 saves for the Blackhawks (15-29-5), who have lost seven of eight.

Seth Jones and Frank Nazar scored for Chicago, which entered the third period trailing 3-0.

Jared Spurgeon put the Wild up 1-0 at 5:43 of the first period, taking a pass in the slot from Boldy and putting the puck past the stick side of Mrazek.

Frederick Gaudreau made it 2-0 at 7:17, when his shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle got past Mrazek on the short side.

The Wild outshot the Blackhawks 11-1 in the first period. In a 4-3 loss against Tampa Bay on Friday, the Blackhawks were outshot 17-1 in the third period and 1-0 in overtime.

With the Wild on a four-minute power play, Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a tip-in of Kirill Kaprizov’s feed to the front of the net to make it 3-0 at 10:45 of the second period

Jones’ power-play goal pulled the Blackhawks to within 3-1 just 56 seconds into the third period. Jones scored on a wrist shot from the slot after taking a pass from Connor Bedard.

Nazar made it 3-2 at 4:16, scoring from low in the right face-off circle after taking a cross-ice pass from Ethan Del Mastro, who earned his first NHL point.

Foligno scored an empty-net goal for the Wild at 18:18 for the 4-2 final.