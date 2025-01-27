Boldy has 3 points, Wild hold off Blackhawks

Foligno has goal, assist for Minnesota; Mrazek makes 24 saves for Chicago

Wild at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Matt Boldy had three assists, and the Minnesota Wild held on for a 4-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

Boldy has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in his past 11 games.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves for the Wild (29-17-4), who had lost two in a row and five of six.

Petr Mrazek made 24 saves for the Blackhawks (15-29-5), who have lost seven of eight.

Seth Jones and Frank Nazar scored for Chicago, which entered the third period trailing 3-0.

Jared Spurgeon put the Wild up 1-0 at 5:43 of the first period, taking a pass in the slot from Boldy and putting the puck past the stick side of Mrazek.

Frederick Gaudreau made it 2-0 at 7:17, when his shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle got past Mrazek on the short side.

The Wild outshot the Blackhawks 11-1 in the first period. In a 4-3 loss against Tampa Bay on Friday, the Blackhawks were outshot 17-1 in the third period and 1-0 in overtime.

With the Wild on a four-minute power play, Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a tip-in of Kirill Kaprizov’s feed to the front of the net to make it 3-0 at 10:45 of the second period

Jones’ power-play goal pulled the Blackhawks to within 3-1 just 56 seconds into the third period. Jones scored on a wrist shot from the slot after taking a pass from Connor Bedard.

Nazar made it 3-2 at 4:16, scoring from low in the right face-off circle after taking a cross-ice pass from Ethan Del Mastro, who earned his first NHL point.

Foligno scored an empty-net goal for the Wild at 18:18 for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Merilainen makes 34 saves, Senators defeat Utah Hockey Club

Vilardi gets 4 points, Jets defeat Flames for 3rd straight win

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Flyers joke with Eagles after NFL team clinches Super Bowl berth

NHL Buzz: Wood activated from injured reserve by Avalanche

Pietrangelo withdraws from 4 Nations Face-Off because of ailment

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

Lehkonen scores with 15 seconds left, Avalanche end Rangers’ point streak at 10

Lilleberg to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Lightning game

Vegas Golden Knights Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bratt says Sweden games vs. Finland ‘bring out a little extra in everyone’

New York Rangers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Wild at Blackhawks projected lineups

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Finland team

NHL On Tap: Eichel, Golden Knights host Panthers 

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 26