Kaprizov hat trick helps Wild defeat Hurricanes

Gustavsson makes 40 saves for Minnesota, which has won 3 of 4

Recap: Minnesota Wild @ Carolina Hurricanes 1.21.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored a hat trick to help the Minnesota Wild defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 at PNC Arena on Sunday.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 40 saves for the Wild (20-21-5), who have won three of their past four games.

Martin Necas and Michael Bunting scored for the Hurricanes (25-15-5), who have lost two of their past three. Antti Raanta made 14 saves.

Necas scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle to make it 1-0 at 14:02 of the first period. After Dmitry Orlov held in a Minnesota clearing attempt at the blue line, Stefan Noesen passed to Necas to set up the goal.

Kaprizov tipped Alex Goligoski’s shot from the left point to tie the game 1-1 at 17:43.

Kaprizov spun to his forehand in the slot and scored on a wrist shot through traffic to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead at 6:18 of the second period.

Bunting tied it at 2-2 with a short-side wrist shot from the left circle at 8:17 of the third period.

Eriksson Ek scored on his own rebound after a centering pass from Jonas Brodin for a 3-2 lead at 9:32.

Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal at 17:59 to make it 4-2, and Jake Middleton scored with the empty net at 19:04 for the 5-2 final.

