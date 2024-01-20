Wild at Hurricanes

WILD (19-21-5) at HURRICANES (25-14-5)
5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSWI, BSN, SN1
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Jake Lucchini -- Adam Raska
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Alex Goligoski -- Dakota Mermis
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Jon Merrill
Injured: Marc-Andre Fleury (undisclosed), Connor Dewar (lower body). Frederick Gaudreau (undisclosed), Vinni Lettieri (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)
Status report
Neither team is expected to hold a morning skate. … The Wild recalled Lucchini and Wallstedt from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Minnesota reassigned Daemon Hunt, a defenseman, to Iowa. … Fleury, a goalie, left in the second period of a 6-4 win against the Florida Panthers on Friday after colliding with Florida forward William Lockwood in the second period. … Dewar, a center, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after leaving the game Friday in the second period. … Martin was claimed on waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. To make room on the roster, Yaniv Perets, a goalie, was reassigned to Norfolk of the ECHL.