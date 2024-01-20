Wild at Hurricanes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (19-21-5) at HURRICANES (25-14-5)

5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSWI, BSN, SN1  

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Jake Lucchini -- Adam Raska

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Alex Goligoski -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Jon Merrill

Injured: Marc-Andre Fleury (undisclosed), Connor Dewar (lower body). Frederick Gaudreau (undisclosed), Vinni Lettieri (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)

Status report

Neither team is expected to hold a morning skate. … The Wild recalled Lucchini and Wallstedt from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Minnesota reassigned Daemon Hunt, a defenseman, to Iowa. … Fleury, a goalie, left in the second period of a 6-4 win against the Florida Panthers on Friday after colliding with Florida forward William Lockwood in the second period. …  Dewar, a center, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after leaving the game Friday in the second period. … Martin was claimed on waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. To make room on the roster, Yaniv Perets, a goalie, was reassigned to Norfolk of the ECHL.

Latest News

Alex Killorn injury update Anaheim Ducks

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks, to have arthroscopic knee surgery
Tampa Bay Lightning Buffalo Sabres game recap January 20

Paul, Motte score early for Tampa Bay; Luukkonen shutout streak ends for Buffalo
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Logan Couture to make season debut for San Jose Sharks Saturday 

Couture to make season debut for Sharks against Ducks
NHL betting odds for January 20 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 20
William Lockwood of Florida Panthers to have hearing

Lockwood to have phone hearing for actions in Panthers game
CHL notebook Ducks prospect Yegor Sidorov makes bid for goal of year in WHL

CHL notebook: Ducks prospect Sidorov makes bid for goal of year in WHL
NHL On Tap news and notes January 20

NHL On Tap: Oshie seeks hat trick encore for Capitals against Blues
NHL Morning Skate for January 20 

NHL Morning Skate for January 20 
New York Islanders Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 19

Jones scores 1st of season in OT, Blackhawks recover to defeat Islanders
Kyle MacLean Islanders debut dad John coach

MacLean makes Islanders debut with dad on same bench
Detroit Red Wings Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 19

Svechnikov, Aho lift Hurricanes past Red Wings 
Color of Hockey Xavier Abel commits to Tennessee State

Color of Hockey: Abel 1st player to commit at Tennessee State University
Minnesota Wild Florida Panthers game recap January 19

Wild score 5 on power play, hold off Panthers
New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 19

Devils score 4 in 2nd period, defeat Blue Jackets
Edmonton Oilers bring winning streak into Battle of Alberta against Calgary Flames

Oilers bring 12-game winning streak into Battle of Alberta against Flames
Elias Pettersson still not ready to sign new contract

Pettersson still not ready to sign new contract with Canucks
Washington Capitals Aliaksei Protas contract

Protas signs 5-year, $16.875 million contract with Capitals