Wild at Hurricanes

WILD (19-21-5) at HURRICANES (25-14-5)

5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSWI, BSN, SN1

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Jake Lucchini -- Adam Raska

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Alex Goligoski -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Jon Merrill

Injured: Marc-Andre Fleury (undisclosed), Connor Dewar (lower body). Frederick Gaudreau (undisclosed), Vinni Lettieri (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)

Status report

Neither team is expected to hold a morning skate. … The Wild recalled Lucchini and Wallstedt from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Minnesota reassigned Daemon Hunt, a defenseman, to Iowa. … Fleury, a goalie, left in the second period of a 6-4 win against the Florida Panthers on Friday after colliding with Florida forward William Lockwood in the second period. … Dewar, a center, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after leaving the game Friday in the second period. … Martin was claimed on waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. To make room on the roster, Yaniv Perets, a goalie, was reassigned to Norfolk of the ECHL.