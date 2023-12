Wild at Flames

WILD (8-10-4) at FLAMES (10-11-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSN, BSWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Freddy Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Hartman

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski -- Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Dakota Mermis

Injured: Zach Bogosian (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Dillon Dube

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov -- Jordan Oesterle

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Martin Pospisil, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (finger), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Gustavsson will make his fifth start in six games after Fleury made 28 saves in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Bogosian, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Markstrom is week to week with a fractured finger sustained in practice Monday; the goalie will not require surgery. ... Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will back up Vladar, who will start for the first time since he made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 27. ... Duehr is expected to play after being a healthy scratch the past five games.