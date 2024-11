Wild at Sabres projected lineups

WILD (13-4-4) at SABRES (11-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSG-B

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Travis Boyd -- Ben Jones -- Devin Shore

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Peyton Krebs

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

Lauko, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. ... Thompson will return after missing five games with a lower-body injury. … Greenway had a “procedure that could possibly help” his injury, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday; the forward will miss his fifth straight game.