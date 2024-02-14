Wild at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
WILD (24-23-5) at COYOTES (23-24-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWI, BSN, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime -- Ryan Hartman -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jake Lucchini -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Dakota Mermis -- Jon Merrill

Marc Andre-Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Declan Chisholm, Adam Beckman

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Alex Kerfoot -- Adam Ruzicka -- Jason Zucker

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Liam O’Brien, Michael Carcone

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Status report

Fleury will make his third start in nine games. ... Ruzicka will play his first home game since being claimed off waivers from the Calgaryn Flames on Jan. 25. ... Ingram will start for the fifth time in six games.

