Wild at Coyotes

WILD (24-23-5) at COYOTES (23-24-4)
9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWI, BSN, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Brandon Duhaime -- Ryan Hartman -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jake Lucchini -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Dakota Mermis -- Jon Merrill
Marc Andre-Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Declan Chisholm, Adam Beckman
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Alex Kerfoot -- Adam Ruzicka -- Jason Zucker
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Liam O’Brien, Michael Carcone
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)
Status report
Fleury will make his third start in nine games. ... Ruzicka will play his first home game since being claimed off waivers from the Calgaryn Flames on Jan. 25. ... Ingram will start for the fifth time in six games.