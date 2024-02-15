Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ ARI - 16:22 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Minnesota

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Arizona

Explanation: Video review determined Arizona’s Barrett Hayton made contact with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Nick Schmaltz’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”