Wild at Ducks

WILD (33-27-8) at DUCKS (23-42-3)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau
Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Adam Beckman
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Vinni Lettieri
Injured: Jared Spurgeon (hip), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Ryan Strome -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx
Injured: Trevor Zegras (ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)
Status report
Gustavsson will start after Fleury started the past four games. Fleury will start Wednesday at the Los Angeles Kings. ... Eriksson Ek, a forward, did not join the Wild in Anaheim and will miss his third straight game; he was injured in a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on March 12. Minnesota coach John Hynes said there’s a possibility Eriksson Ek could return Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. Hartman continues to occupy Eriksson Ek's spot on the top line. ... Beckman will replace Lettieri, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... The Ducks will alternate starting goalies for the eighth straight game. ... McTavish will return after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. ... Zegras, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey but will miss his 29th straight game. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game.