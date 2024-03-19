Wild at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
WILD (33-27-8) at DUCKS (23-42-3)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Adam Beckman

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Vinni Lettieri

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (hip), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Ryan Strome -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx

Injured: Trevor Zegras (ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)

Status report

Gustavsson will start after Fleury started the past four games. Fleury will start Wednesday at the Los Angeles Kings. ... Eriksson Ek, a forward, did not join the Wild in Anaheim and will miss his third straight game; he was injured in a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on March 12. Minnesota coach John Hynes said there’s a possibility Eriksson Ek could return Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. Hartman continues to occupy Eriksson Ek's spot on the top line. ... Beckman will replace Lettieri, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... The Ducks will alternate starting goalies for the eighth straight game. ... McTavish will return after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. ... Zegras, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey but will miss his 29th straight game. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game.

