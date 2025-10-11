Sullivan set for return to Pittsburgh as Rangers coach, ‘grateful’ to city

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Sullivan is prominently featured on a mural at PPG Paints Arena.

It stretches from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room, across the wall to a set of double doors. On the other end is a tight hallway with a small office tucked into its right side.

When here, that space now belongs to Sullivan, in his first season as coach of the New York Rangers, as it does to any other opposing coach. It starts with his return Saturday with Sullivan’s Rangers facing the Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG).

“It’s a lot different, obviously, being on the opposite side,” Sullivan said. “It’s not something that I’ve given a whole lot of thought to, quite honestly. But obviously, I’m so grateful for the opportunity that I had here and to coach the Penguins for the amount of time that I was able to do it. We had a lot of good memories, and I’m grateful for that.”

Sullivan didn’t expect this. On April 18, he reiterated his desire to stay in Pittsburgh after it missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight season.

“My intentions are to be the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins,” he said then.

Instead, Sullivan and the team parted ways on April 28. He was 409-255-89 with the most wins and games coached (753) in Penguins history, winning the Stanley Cup in each of his first two of 10 seasons after being hired Dec. 12, 2015.

The 57-year-old was hired as Rangers coach May 2. So, what changed with the Penguins in late April?

“It’s a great question,” he said, “but that’s probably for another day.”

Few coaches stay in one spot for nearly a decade. Sullivan built a lasting legacy.

“It’s not common at all,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. “That says a lot about [Sullivan] and the job that he did. The biggest thing is, in 10 years, the game evolves. I feel like he found new things each year to challenge us on. It wasn’t the exact same thing every single year.

"That was great that he was able to keep it fresh a bit. Ultimately, when you win together, it’s pretty unique. We were able to do that a couple of times. It was pretty impressive for a coach to go that long.”

That leads to Saturday. It will feel strange, but probably less than it could’ve.

Mike Sullivan in Pens mural

© Wes Crosby

Sullivan coached against these Penguins on Tuesday, when New York opened its regular season with a 3-0 loss at Madison Square Garden.

“You know, when I saw the schedule in the summertime, I was hoping we didn’t see [this matchup] until March,” Sullivan said. “But it is what it is, you know? It’s something that I can't control.”

Naturally, some of the awkwardness is gone. Still, this will be different.

At the first media timeout in the first period Saturday, a tribute video is bound to play. Sullivan has seen plenty like it. There's been one for each returning player that won a championship in his tenure.

“He marked the city of Pittsburgh, for sure,” Penguins defenseman Kris Letang said. “I think the fans will be pretty excited to see him back in the building. ... You build a bond, especially when you’re an older player. You spend most of your time with your coaches. Most of the time when you’re younger, you just try to do the stuff that he’s asking, you don’t really sit in personal meetings and stuff like that.

“So, I would say, the personal relationship that you create is always important and now that it’s kind of a different scenario, you kept that relationship going.”

Sullivan is still appreciated, even if the Penguins felt it was time for a change.

Dan Muse was hired as his replacement on June 4. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a postseason series since 2018 and hasn’t qualified since a streak of 16 straight appearances ended in 2022-23.

“I'm sure [Sullivan] felt challenged too,” said defenseman Erik Karlsson, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade on Aug. 6, 2023. “For everyone, obviously, we did not accomplish what we were hoping to do when I got traded here. And when you don't win games and things are not going your way, and you don't really find any answers to why, it gets frustrating. Everyone that's here, I learned pretty quick, are very competitive guys.

“He was at the front force of that. And like I said, not winning games, I don't think that anyone really got to see the best out of anyone. But all in all, it was a good time. I still enjoy my time here; I did from Day 1, and I still do. And again, wish him nothing but the best. New adventure, sometimes, is not a bad thing. We're excited, the people that are still here, to move forward as well.”

There’s still an appreciation, one Sullivan shares. In May, he took out a series of billboards in Pittsburgh.

“I just thought it was important that I expressed my own gratitude for myself and my family, on behalf of us,” Sullivan said. “I was -- I am -- and continue to and will continue to be so grateful for the opportunity that I got to work here for 10 years. I thought it was appropriate that I expressed that to the people of Pittsburgh.”

On Saturday, the city can return the favor.

