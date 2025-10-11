Sullivan set for return to Pittsburgh as Rangers coach, ‘grateful’ to city

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Sullivan is prominently featured on a mural at PPG Paints Arena.

It stretches from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room, across the wall to a set of double doors. On the other end is a tight hallway with a small office tucked into its right side.

When here, that space now belongs to Sullivan, in his first season as coach of the New York Rangers, as it does to any other opposing coach. It starts with his return Saturday with Sullivan’s Rangers facing the Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG).

“It’s a lot different, obviously, being on the opposite side,” Sullivan said. “It’s not something that I’ve given a whole lot of thought to, quite honestly. But obviously, I’m so grateful for the opportunity that I had here and to coach the Penguins for the amount of time that I was able to do it. We had a lot of good memories, and I’m grateful for that.”

Sullivan didn’t expect this. On April 18, he reiterated his desire to stay in Pittsburgh after it missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight season.

“My intentions are to be the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins,” he said then.

Instead, Sullivan and the team parted ways on April 28. He was 409-255-89 with the most wins and games coached (753) in Penguins history, winning the Stanley Cup in each of his first two of 10 seasons after being hired Dec. 12, 2015.

The 57-year-old was hired as Rangers coach May 2. So, what changed with the Penguins in late April?

“It’s a great question,” he said, “but that’s probably for another day.”

Few coaches stay in one spot for nearly a decade. Sullivan built a lasting legacy.

“It’s not common at all,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. “That says a lot about [Sullivan] and the job that he did. The biggest thing is, in 10 years, the game evolves. I feel like he found new things each year to challenge us on. It wasn’t the exact same thing every single year.

"That was great that he was able to keep it fresh a bit. Ultimately, when you win together, it’s pretty unique. We were able to do that a couple of times. It was pretty impressive for a coach to go that long.”

That leads to Saturday. It will feel strange, but probably less than it could’ve.